Guard Against Weather-Related Exposure with New IP67 N-Type Connectors
Amphenol RF expands its N-Type series with additional IP67 front mount jacks designed for semi-rigid, flexible and small diameter conformable cable types.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our rugged N-Type connector series with several new sealed IP67 options. These tamper-resistant panel mount connectors offer a watertight seal that protects against the effects of temporary submersion. The threaded N-Type connector is available in front mount bulkhead jack configurations and is ideal for instrumentation, industrial IoT and military applications where there is a risk of exposure to harsh or weather-related elements.
The front-mount bulkhead N-Type jack can be fastened to the inside of the panel or enclosure in order to provide additional security for sensitive systems. IP67 or better ingress protection is achieved using specialized o-rings and gaskets surrounding the dielectric and center contact. This seal prevents damage to costly internal components. These connectors are well suited for warehouse robotics, industrial automation, last-mile delivery, smart retail and public kiosks where the extra layer of protection is preferable.
N-Type connectors offer excellent electrical performance up to 18 GHz depending on the cable. The additional cable mount configurations support a wide variety of semi-rigid and small diameter conformable cable types including RG-405, RG-402, RG-178, 0.085 and 0.086-inch cables.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
