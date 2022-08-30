The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding "Dostlug" Order to cultural figures of the Republic of Uzbekistan

Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:

To award “Dostlug” Order to

Ismailov Hashimjon

Nasirli Ali Heydar oglu

Urinbayev Kamoliddin Turdimuratovich

for their services rendered to the development of cultural ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 30 August 2022