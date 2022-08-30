The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding "Dostlug" Order to cultural figures of the Republic of Uzbekistan
Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order:
To award “Dostlug” Order to
Ismailov Hashimjon
Nasirli Ali Heydar oglu
Urinbayev Kamoliddin Turdimuratovich
for their services rendered to the development of cultural ties between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 August 2022