To His Excellency Mr. Sadyr Japarov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic

AZERBAIJAN, August 30 - 30 august 2022, 15:13

Dear Sadyr Nurgozhoevich,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Kyrgyz Republic – the Independence Day.

Next year we will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. The development of our interstate relations based on common history, brotherhood and mutual respect, is gratifying.

The agreements reached and a number of documents signed during your official visit to Azerbaijan in April of this year, particularly the “Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic” and the “Memorandum on the establishment of the Interstate Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic” are a clear manifestation of the fact that our relations have reached to a qualitatively new level.

I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts to make more efficient use of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz relations, and expand our cooperation based on mutual trust and support both on bilateral and multilateral formats.

On this festive day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the fraternal Kyrgyz Republic everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 August 2022

