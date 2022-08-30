Traffic alert – I 89 NB MM 105
I 89 NB is experiencing delays and is down to one lane in the area of mm 105 (1 mile prior to exit 18) due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice as emergency crews work on scene. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.