Traffic alert – I 89 NB MM 105

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 NB is experiencing delays and is down to one lane in the area of mm 105 (1 mile prior to exit 18) due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice as emergency crews work on scene. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.