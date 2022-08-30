Ecology considers putting outstanding waters in a class of their own

Spend time in Washington, and you're likely to encounter one of the many cascading rivers, salmon-filled streams, or picturesque lakes in abundance. From the Puget Sound lowlands to the high desert, Washington has no shortage of water bodies valued for their unique recreational uses and the diversity of life they support.

For the first time, Ecology is starting a rulemaking to consider putting the unique and highest quality water into a special category of protection, by designating them as “Outstanding Resource Waters.” This designation, under Washington’s surface water quality standards, protects a water body from actions that could harm water quality.

Protection from water pollution

In practical terms, the Outstanding Resource Waters protections would minimize discharges, or could ban any new permitted discharges of pollution, depending on the level of protection we give. There are only limited exceptions to these rules, for temporary activities to protect public interest, to protect public health or property, or when the source of pollution comes from the air. Don’t worry, even with these extra protections in place, people are still allowed to recreate on or in the water.

We are considering this protection for a lake and three rivers:

Soap Lake in Grant County

The upper watershed of the Cascade River in Skagit County

The upper watershed of the Green River (near Mount St Helens) in Lewis and Skamania counties

The Napeequa River in Chelan County

Each of these water bodies are special and have unique features that may set them apart as an outstanding resource water.

This review is prompted by nominations we received in 2021

We received a nomination for Soap Lake and another nomination for the three rivers together. We reviewed each nomination and determined each met the initial criteria to move on to the next step in the process. Now, we'll be formally reviewing each nomination as part of the rulemaking process.

We shared during the 2021 Triennial Review process that we will conduct a public review of the nominations. We heard from over 50 organizations in support of moving forward with our review.

Meet the nominees

The Soap Lake Conservancy and Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation nominated Soap Lake as an outstanding resource water, under Tier III(B) protection.

Soap Lake

Soap Lake is one of Washington’s most unique lakes. No streams flow into or from the lake. Rather, the lake is the last of a series of lakes in the lower Grand Coulee Corridor. Mineral-rich water flows underground from each lake until finally arriving at Soap Lake. In fact, few lakes in the world have as many different minerals as Soap Lake. The lake is also several times saltier than the ocean!