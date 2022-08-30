Camp Guernsey is hosting a free speaker event on Sept. 13

The town of Guernsey and the surrounding community are invited to a free speaker event hosted by Cultural Resources at Camp Guernsey. The speaker is Dr. Rick Weathermon, Emeritus University of Wyoming Research Archaeologist. The event will start at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13, in the General Instruction Building auditorium at Camp Guernsey.

Weathermon will present his topic on Native American Lifeways on the Northern Great Plains.

For any questions regarding this event, please contact Tracy Hall at 720-290-3339 or tracy.l.hall67.nfg@army.mil.