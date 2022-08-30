Camp Guernsey is hosting a free speaker event on Sept. 13

The town of Guernsey and the surrounding community are invited to a free speaker event hosted by Cultural Resources at Camp Guernsey. The speaker is Dr. Rick Weathermon, Emeritus University of Wyoming Research Archaeologist. The event will start at 1 p.m. on Sept. 13, in the General Instruction Building auditorium at Camp Guernsey.
Weathermon will present his topic on Native American Lifeways on the Northern Great Plains.
