ActiGraph Announces Grant to Accelerate Digital Endpoint Research
ActiGraph is offering funding and resources to studies aiming to validate the use of DHT data as outcome measures in clinical populations.
The DEAR Grant is designed with more than just funding and technology in mind. ActiGraph’s team will help guide study teams with expertise across engineering, data science, and clinical science.”PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActiGraph, a leading provider of wearable technology-enabled solutions for clinical research, is launching a research grant to support projects that involve the validation of digital health technologies (DHTs) in clinical populations.
The Digital Endpoint Accelerator Research “DEAR” Grant is a special funding and partnership mechanism to accelerate the use of digital endpoints in the quest for new and better treatments. Up to five recipients will be awarded the DEAR Grant, which includes up to $10,000 of financial support along with wearable DHT devices and associated software to conduct the research. ActiGraph will also provide access to the company’s internal engineering and analytical resources.
“The objective, real-world health outcomes offered by DHTs have the potential to transform clinical trials with higher efficiency and patient-centricity. However, the adoption and acceptance of DHTs for clinical endpoints is extremely low in regulated clinical trials due in part to a lack of fit-for-purpose validation in the clinical populations,” says Christine Guo, Chief Scientific Officer, ActiGraph. “Closing this evidence gap can be a challenging task, which is why the DEAR Grant is designed with more than just funding and technology in mind. ActiGraph’s team will help guide study teams with multidisciplinary expertise across engineering, data science, and clinical science.”
ActiGraph is currently accepting rigorous research proposals for planned studies or secondary data analyses that examine the validity of digital measures as compared to established ground truth measures. Proposed research projects should be completed within a one-year period and would be expected to begin no later than 3 months after awarded funds.
To apply, researchers must email a one-page letter of intent and Curriculum Vitae to DEARgrant@theactigraph.com by 9PM ET on October 15, 2022. The subject line of the email should include “ActiGraph Digital Endpoint Accelerator Research Grant” and the last name of the applicant.
ActiGraph will award up to five DEAR Grants through a competitive two-stage application and selection process. Applicants selected to submit a full proposal must do so by November 30, 2022, and grantees will be announced in December.
