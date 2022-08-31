RADM (Ret.) Greg Harris Joins CoAspire as Vice President
Former Head of Naval Aviation Resources and Requirements in the Pentagon (Director, Air Warfare, OPNAV N98) joins CoAspire in a lead Executive Role.
Greg has had a tremendously successful career and brings exceptional leadership, knowledge, depth of experience, and dedication to the mission that our customers know to expect from CoAspire.”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoAspire LLC is pleased to announce that Rear Admiral Greg Harris, USN, Ret., has joined the company as Vice President. Since completing his Navy career in 2021, Rear Admiral (Ret.) Harris has served as Vice President of Navy Systems for The Boeing Company.
— Doug Denneny, CEO
Rear Admiral (Ret.) Harris was an active-duty naval officer for over thirty-four years, where he held numerous positions of increased responsibility, ultimately serving as Director, Air Warfare (OPNAV N98) from 2019 to 2021. Before assuming command of N98, he was the commander of Carrier Strike Group 11 (CSG-11) embarked on USS Nimitz (CVN 68), and before that served in multiple leadership roles a Strike Fighter Pilot and Naval Aviator, including Battle director in the Combined Air and Space Operating Center, command of two squadrons, a Carrier Air Wing, Commander of the Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC), and the Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA).
"We are honored and excited to have Greg Harris join our executive team," said Doug Denneny, CEO of CoAspire. "Greg has had a tremendously successful career and brings exceptional leadership, knowledge, depth of experience, and dedication to the mission that our customers know to expect from CoAspire. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard the CoAspire team."
A 1987 graduate of the US Naval Academy, Rear Admiral (Ret.) Harris accumulated over 4,300 flight hours, 1,046 arrested landings and has flown over 100 combat missions in direct support of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, and Inherent Resolve, primarily in the F/A-18 Hornet. Harris’ personal awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit (five awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (three awards), Air Medal (six Strike/Flight, one with Combat “V”), as well as various other campaign and unit awards.
About CoAspire, LLC
Based in Fairfax, Va. with more than 35 employees and consultants in 11 states and the District of Columbia, CoAspire, LLC is a focused group of engineers, program managers, subject matter experts, government relations experts and pilots supporting organizations as diverse as the DoD, the Department of Commerce, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Progeny Systems, PTC Inc. and the US Naval Sea Cadet Corps. Leveraging technological developments and expertise in precision guided munitions, CoAspire is working to develop next generation capabilities to deter and defeat threats to our nation and its allies.
