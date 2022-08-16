CoAspire Awarded Position on USAF’s Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC)
CoAspire joins a select pool of contractors eligible to perform on an innovative $46 billion ceiling contract run by the US Air Force Armament Directorate.
CoAspire is eager to support the Armament Directorate, the Air Force and DoD in their rapid, agile development of weapon systems to meet the ever-evolving needs of our warfighters.”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoAspire, LLC (CoAspire) a leading small business innovator in defense systems and services was awarded an Air Force Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC) with a $46 billion ceiling and 10-year period of performance.
— Doug Denneny, CEO
The EWAAC is run by the Air Force’s Armament Directorate and is focused on the Digital Trinity; agile development, open architecture, and digital engineering. EWAAC is designed to be broad in scope, flexible in funding and agile for maximum use. CoAspire is poised to provide innovative products and services by leveraging its Digital Trinity skillsets to meet the Armament Directorate’s goal to, “Go Fast, Think Big.”
The Armament Directorate is providing Fair Opportunity Proposal Requests (FOPRs) for services and products from a wide variety of Air Force and DoD customers. CoAspire will compete with other EWAAC contract holders for task orders.
“CoAspire is eager to support the Armament Directorate, the Air Force and DoD in their rapid, agile development of weapon systems to meet the ever-evolving needs of our warfighters.,” said Doug Denneny, the CEO of CoAspire. “With many years of success delivering innovative digitally-engineered products and services to the U.S. military, CoAspire is eager to bring our unique experience and record of success to help defeat our nation’s adversaries.”
About CoAspire, LLC
CoAspire is a Trusted Federal Partner® based in Fairfax, Virginia with over thirty-five employees and consultants in twelve states and the District of Columbia. CoAspire is a focused group of engineers, program managers, subject matter experts, government relations experts and pilots supporting organizations as diverse as the Department of Defense, the Department of Commerce, PTC, Inc., Lockheed Martin, The Boeing Company, Progeny Systems, AWS, TENICA Global Solutions and the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps. Leveraging its prime contracts, partners, technical experts and lobbyists, CoAspire is working to develop next generation capabilities to deter and defeat threats to our nation and its allies.
