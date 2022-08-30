42-Acre Sustainable Lifestyle Ranch to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions & Premier Sotheby's International Realty

29641 State Road 70 East, Sarasota, Florida Turnkey, 42-acre lifestyle ranch with numerous structures Floor-to-ceiling windows along the entire northwest exposure Countless innovative green features for sustainable living Ultimate sustainable luxury residence & incredible features

The sprawling property features breezeway-style architecture, a 40-foot outdoor pool, manager’s house, guest studio, numerous barns, and more.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A turnkey offering beyond compare, 29641 State Road 70 East, a 42-acre lifestyle ranch and farm on Florida’s Gulf Coast, will auction next month Without Reserve via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions as part of their September Global Sale. Listed for $6.995 million, the property will sell in cooperation with top listing agent Peter Laughlin of Premier Sotheby's International Realty to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to open 9 September and gavel 15 September live at Sotheby’s New York, becoming one of the first-ever properties to gavel at the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

“This custom-built estate presents an exceptional opportunity to own a modern retreat with outstanding acreage. The discerning buyer will appreciate its serene natural surroundings, fine modern finishes and a welcoming floor plan that easily blends indoor-outdoor living,” stated Laughlin. “We chose to partner with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions because of their established presence in Florida, and we’re excited to combine our resources to get this unmatched ranch the exposure it deserves and ultimately find the one perfect buyer.”

Designed by Sweet Sparkman Architecture and built in 2019 by Josh Wynne Construction, the fully functioning homestead is the definition of sustainable luxury with a lengthy list of outbuildings and private accommodations sure to keep guests, staff, and livestock in perfect comfort. At the heart of the estate, the main residence gives a nod to Florida’s iconic breezeway architecture: an open floor plan sprawling over a single level of indoor and outdoor areas, each linked by naturally cooling open-air breezeways. This perfect balance with the outdoors is exemplified further by the floor-to-ceiling windows across the entire northwest expanse of the home, granting front-row views of diverse wildlife from majestic bobcats to peaceful deer. Entertain from the high-end kitchen’s 13-foot eat-in island or dine alfresco by the spectacular outdoor entertaining space. Reconvene with nature from the 12-foot-deep lanai across the rear of the residence, courtyard garden, 40-foot outdoor pool, and so much more.

Additional features include numerous structures including a manager’s house, guest studio, workshop, horse barn, and pole barn; three pastures, fenced food garden, stocked lake, and cattle pond; green features include a 10 kilowatt solar array, insulated windows, energy star appliances, WaterSense fixtures, high-efficiency HVAC with humidity control and fresh-air exchange, rainwater capture, passive cooling and heating, a whole-house generator, NGBS Emerald certification, and HERS index of minus 31; endless outdoor features including an oak-canopied driveway, outdoor kitchen and dining space with authentic Brazilian wood-burning stove, 12-foot-deep lanai spanning the rear of the home with massive wall of motorized screens for insect and shade control, and a breezeway to the private quarters that adjoins a courtyard garden with a heated spa and the 40-foot outdoor pool; farm equipment and farm animals including cattle, pigs, goats, ducks, chickens, and guinea hens, two deep-water wells—all just 30 minutes from Sarasota, 90 minutes to Florida Gulf Coast, and with easy access to Tampa, Orlando, and Miami.

The white sugar-sand beaches of Florida’s Gulf Coast have a perfect partner in the region’s famous subtropical climate. Myakka City is a rural oasis along the Coast, conveniently close to Tampa, Orlando, and Miami. The region is downright serene, allowing a front-row view of the area’s diverse flora and fauna. A scenic 30-minute drive to Sarasota will bring you to the pristine beaches Florida's Gulf Coast is so famous for, surrounded by the eclectic atmosphere and amenities of the city. Linger over a delectable meal before exploring the fine shopping at St. Armands Circle or kayaking, swimming, and boating the afternoon away. Bradenton Beach boasts endless powdery sand kissed by silky water, brimming with restaurants and a lively village hub. All the Sunshine State and beyond is at your fingertips from this premier location.

29641 State Road 70 East is available for showings daily 1–4PM by appointment and additionally available for private virtual showings.

Simultaneously featured on Sothebys.com and casothebys.com and showcased in London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, the properties hand-picked for the September Global Sale will benefit from global exposure and positioning alongside the finest luxury items in the world. View all of the these incredible properties at casothebys.com.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

