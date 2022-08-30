Governor Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $1.9 Million to Suwannee County for Infrastructure Expansion through the Job Growth Grant Fund

LIVE OAK, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis awarded more than $1.9 million to Suwannee County through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund. The project will support business growth of the Suwannee County Catalyst Site, a 500-acre industrial park centrally located between I-10 and U.S. 90. The funding awarded today will help Suwannee County expand water distribution infrastructure and treatment facilities to support commercial businesses moving to the area and bolster economic development. This project is expected to add 1,040 jobs to the area including jobs in high-demand fields like manufacturing and distribution.

“Florida prioritizes infrastructure improvements in communities like Suwannee County because when Florida communities succeed, our state economy thrives,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “As Florida’s economy outpaces the nation by virtually every measure, we will continue to seed opportunities for Floridians that foster economic success for generations to come.”



“The Department of Economic Opportunity is proud to support Governor DeSantis’ efforts to invest in Florida communities to attract new businesses and create new opportunities for hardworking Floridians,” said Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) Secretary Dane Eagle. “We will continue to work closely with communities like Suwannee County to connect them with unique opportunities that stimulate their local economies and maximize positive impacts on their residents.”

“Today’s investment in Suwannee County further reinforces Governor DeSantis’ commitment to ensuring Florida’s communities have all resources necessary to attract new companies and high-paying jobs for their residents,” said Florida Deputy Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella. “The investments made here today will have long-lasting ripple effects throughout the North Florida region, and Enterprise Florida is proud to work alongside DEO under our Governor’s leadership to make critical investments in Florida’s communities.”

The capacity expansion is anticipated to bring five new businesses to Suwanee County and the Suwannee County Catalyst Site and will enable the county to attract new business and support fire suppression and potable water needs for commercial endeavors within the project area.

The Florida Job Growth Grant Fund is an economic development program designed to promote public infrastructure and workforce training across the state. Proposals are reviewed by DEO and Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) and are chosen by Governor DeSantis to meet the demands for workforce training or infrastructure needs in communities around the state.

DEO and EFI are currently accepting proposals until all funding has been awarded. For more information, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/JobGrowth.

