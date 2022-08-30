State Route 92 is Closed Due to a Downed Tree in Wires in Susquehanna County
Dunmore, PA –State Route 92 is closed from the intersection of Milford and Owego Turnpike to the intersection of Franklin Road in Lenox Township, Susquehanna County for a downed tree in wires. The expected date and time of reopening is Wednesday, August 31 at 8:00 AM.
MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502
