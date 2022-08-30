Route 2006 Lovi Road Drilling Starts Wednesday in New Sewickley Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Route 2006 (Lovi Road) in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County will begin Wednesday, August 31 weather permitting.



Drilling operations will occur on Lovi Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday, September 2 between Freedom Crider Road and Black Woods Road. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur as crews from Armstrong Drilling conduct drilling operations.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

