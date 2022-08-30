Colebrook Financial Finances Vacatia’s Acquisition of Liberte Management, LLC
Vacatia is one of the leading management companies in the timeshare industry. Their ability to rent timeshare inventory is invaluable to independent resorts."
Bill Ryczek, partner, Colebrook Financial
Media: Georgi Bohrod 760-803-4522
Colebrook Financial Company, a leading lender to the timeshare and travel club industries has provided financing to Vacatia Inc., a leading provider of innovative, customer-centric solutions for timeshare resorts, to acquire Liberté Management Company. Liberté Management Group, a Vacatia Company, manages six Florida properties located on St. Pete Beach, Redington Shores, Madeira Beach, Treasure Island and Belleair Beach.
Vacatia is an innovative hospitality company offering resort residence rentals and timeshare resales. The Mill Valley, California--based company also partners with timeshare homeowner associations to ensure long-term vitality and care for the resorts and owners. Including the Liberté properties, Vacatia now manages 4,750 units in eight states.
Bill Ryczek, partner, Colebrook Financial said, “Vacatia is one of the leading management companies in the timeshare industry. Their ability to rent timeshare inventory is invaluable to independent resorts. We’re pleased to help with the acquisition of Liberté and look forward to expanding our relationship with Vacatia.”
According to Michelle DuChamp, head of Vacatia Partner Services, “We are dedicated to the success of independent resorts and their vibrant owner communities. Colebrook Financial understands our customer-centric products and our commitment to help resorts drive owner engagement, attract new members and finance property renovations. Their deep expertise in the timeshare resort industry and flexibility when it comes to financing innovative vacation models drove our decision to work with them.”
Colebrook is a pioneer in many forms of financing and began working with club products before most lenders. Few competitors can match their longevity in the industry. They enjoy a reputation for adapting to new situations more quickly than larger institutions.
About Colebrook Financial Company
Colebrook Financial Company, based in Middletown, Connecticut, specializes in providing financing for the timeshare industry, and can offer a variety of facilities in amounts ranging from $100,000 to $30 million or more. We have an innovative approach to financing and pride ourselves on rapid turnaround and personal service. Colebrook has no committees, and our most important policy is common sense. You’ll get straight answers, and you can always talk to a principal. For a complete list of product offerings and information on Colebrook and its principals, visit www.colebrookfinancial.com
About Vacatia Inc.
Vacatia has rapidly grown its property management services to 4,750 units in eight states. Management services are just one of the fresh solutions offered by Vacatia, which has 750 industry partners, including some of the largest timeshare companies, relying on it for rental and resale services. Their products drive owner engagement, improve cash flow, attract new members and even finance needed property renovations. Vacatia Partner Services (VPS) is the division of Vacatia that works with property management companies and independently managed associations across the country to help timeshare resorts thrive in the modern era. To learn more about VPS’s rental, resale, subscription membership products and property management services, and how they are reinventing the timeshare experience across discovery, booking, and stay, call (720) 449-6738 or visit vacatiapartnerservices.com.
