Legacy Traditional Schools Announces New Pre-Kindergarten through Eighth Grade School in Alamo Ranch

The public and tuition-free school opens in the fall of 2023. Families are encouraged to join the interest list for the 2023-24 school year.

The new 87,000-square-foot campus, to be located northwest of downtown San Antonio, is Legacy’s fourth campus in the San Antonio area.”
— Legacy Traditional Schools - Texas
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Traditional Schools, a network of public, tuition-free charter schools in Texas, Arizona, and Nevada, announced it has opened the interest list for its new Alamo Ranch campus located in northwest San Antonio. Construction on the Alamo Ranch campus is slated to begin in January 2023.

The new 87,000-square-foot campus is Legacy’s fourth campus in the San Antonio area. The expansion and transformation of the network’s Texas schools come at a time of increasing opportunity among San Antonio public schools and noted parent demand for high-achieving schools.

At every Legacy school, students receive a tuition-free, rigorous and well-rounded education that emphasizes all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education, and extensive athletics and extracurricular activities.

The Alamo Ranch campus will enroll up to 1,400 students and offer tuition-free Pre-K through 8th grade. When completed, the campus will consist of 47 classrooms, offices, a gym, athletic fields, a library, a piano lab, an indoor basketball court and artificial turf field, a commercial kitchen, and a cafeteria.

The school will offer:

- Kindergarten through 8th-Grade
- Free Pre-Kindergarten for qualifying families
- Well-rounded education
- State-of-the-art facilities
- Before- and after-school programs
- Free breakfast and lunch
- Sports and music curriculum tracks
- Competitive after-school sports

To join the interest list, take a virtual tour, or learn more about Legacy - Alamo Ranch, visit texas.legacytraditional.org/alamoranch.

About Legacy Traditional Schools (LTS)
Legacy Traditional Schools believes there is no limit to what a student can achieve with a great education. Our non-profit network of tuition-free, A-rated public charter schools was founded on this principle, and it underlies our mission to educate lifelong learners and develop engaged citizens. Every Legacy Traditional School features a rigorous, well-rounded curriculum that emphasizes all areas of academic study, including the arts, physical education, and extensive athletics and extracurricular activities. In 2022-2023, we are educating more than 30,000 students across 28 campuses in Arizona (Greater Phoenix, northwest Tucson, Maricopa and Casa Grande), Nevada (North Las Vegas, Southwest Las Vegas and Henderson), and Texas (Greater San Antonio). Learn more at www.legacytraditional.org.

