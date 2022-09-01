Announcing the ADF Cloud Platform: Digital Forensic Token Server and Audit Trail

ADF announces the ADF Cloud Platform

ADF announces the launch of the ADF Cloud Platform which includes a Token Server and Audit Trail to help investigators manage their forensics better.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ADF software is deployed in field and lab investigations of smartphones, computers, and devices and is used by digital first responders to quickly collect, identify and report on digital evidence - thereby reducing or eliminating forensic backlogs that many agencies and organizations face today. Organizations have come to rely on ADF’s revolutionary digital investigation approach to solve their forensic backlog problems.

Now, we are bringing ADF to the private cloud.

The ADF Cloud Platform is designed to host web-based apps developed by ADF. The first two apps are built to enable large agencies to manage and audit digital forensic software licenses.

“Agencies and organizations around the world are scaling up the number of Digital First Responders to meet the ever-growing demand for digital evidence investigations,” said Bret Peters, CEO of ADF Solutions. “The ADF Cloud Platform gives police and cyber leaders the digital intelligence they need to deploy the digital forensic software licenses in the right places, to the right people, quickly and easily from a central console”

The ADF Token Server is designed to lend license tokens to the ADF digital forensic applications (nodes) requesting them. The application keeps one token while the node is running, and the token is returned when the application is closed. The strength of the ADF Token Server is the ability to provide police leaders with central management capabilities to deploy digital forensic capabilities quickly over their network.

“The Audit Trail app that we are introducing will help forensic unit managers answer questions about how their lab performs. They will know how many devices were scanned and imaged last month or yesterday. They will know how long scans take, how much data is collected, and what type of devices are processed. This information will allow them to better manage their resources and justify their expansion to meet demand.” Raphael Bousquet, CTO

Delve deeper into your investigations with the Audit Trail. The Audit Trail gathers usage data related to scanning and imaging of mobile devices and computers, from the ADF desktop applications and presents this information in graphs.

With the ADF Audit Trail, authorized users can open their web browser and immediately see usage data from the entire department or a single user.

Learn more about the ADF Cloud Platform