Technology session on electronics

Mikhail Mishustin: Good afternoon, colleagues.

It is critical to make every effort to strengthen our technological sovereignty. This is one of the most important conditions for Russia’s progressive development and for maintaining a leading position in global markets.

Electronics is among the most important industries in this respect. There is a lot of talk about this, including in the media. This means we need to concentrate on developing our own electronic engineering, the manufacturing of technological, auxiliary equipment, and components, including through stimulating demand for microelectronic products.

We are paying a lot of attention to this area. In the first half of this year, we held a strategic session, where we outlined the prospective image of Russia’s electronics industry, set some specific goals and steps towards achieving them. The industry will receive unprecedented funding, and it is a long-term programme – we have plans for the next eight years.

In the context of the growing external pressure, many cooperation ties need to be restructured. This requires the most active participation on the part of Russian science entities. We have every opportunity to develop the technological solutions the economy needs, and to introduce the most advanced industrial products.

You know that the President has announced the Decade of Science and Technology in Russia. This implies a lot of collaboration between the state, business, and the scientific community, primarily to create science-intensive products and services and make our country competitive in the field of high technology.

Research centers in many industries already have innovation projects. It is important to expand them, to help them with personnel training, and to set up 50 more laboratories and 25 training design centers together with our industry partners.

Mr Krasnikov, I am addressing you at this point. You head a leading research institute that is implementing many important projects on micro- and nano- electronics, design of the element base and integrated circuits, and production of semi-conductors, which is especially important for the country today in acquiring its own competences. Please, tell us in more detail how your institute is resolving these tasks. Go ahead, please.

Full Member, Presidium Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Gennady Krasnikov at the Government’s technology session on electronics

Gennady Krasnikov (Academician, Member of the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences): Mr Mishustin, you have said some very important things. I would add that in addition to the issues you mentioned there is also the very urgent problem of ultra pure materials. They are an essential part of microelectronics and, in general, the whole industry because it is necessary not only to produce them but also to deliver them, which means proper packaging and measuring systems. Our institute works in the development of technology as a whole, taking into account the use of the new materials that become available and with consideration for the great potential of our domestic electronic engineering – in cooperation with other institutes, we are already launching unique technical processes using domestic equipment. For example, we have launched a unique process for atomic layer deposition.

In addition, I believe our domestic developers have great potential. There are a number of highly competitive breakthrough technologies. I am referring to new types of memory that are used today in neuromorphic calculations and new materials, for example, gallium nitride on silicon. There are also very interesting 3D developments. We have interposers that integrate different materials: gallium nitride, gаllium arsenide and silicon. And we are prepared to conduct high-level research in these areas.

Mr Mishustin. It is very important that, as you said, we have a long time – at least eight years, because it gives our researchers and developers the opportunity to look ahead. They are ready to engage in deep research in these areas.

Mikhail Mishustin: Thank you, Mr Krasnikov. Of course, we must promptly increase our own competences – this is particularly important now as many foreign manufacturers leave our market. We must use our development institutions, foundations, companies and research organisations in these new processes. I am confident that we will achieve success by focusing on new, promising areas. You were right that long-term funding, as well as clarity of goals and tasks, will allow us to develop our competences in the near future.