Strategic summary session on main areas of economic policy under the external sanctions pressure

RUSSIA, August 30 - Mikhail Mishustin: “Given the risks and external pressure we have encountered, we need to create a common vision for Russia’s socio-economic development.”

Strategic summary session on main areas of economic policy under the external sanctions pressure

Mikhail Mishustin’s opening remarks:

Good afternoon, colleagues,

Today we will analyse the results of a series of meetings held here in the Coordination Centre. We conducted this work under the President’s instructions on updating our actions and plans, especially before the budget cycle.

We discussed such vital topics as healthcare and demography, education, culture and sports. We focused on economic issues, science and innovation, sector-related tasks in transport, energy – including nuclear energy, construction, housing and utilities and other key sectors – the agrarian complex and industry. We discussed in detail ways of developing critical technology, our own materials, spare parts and domestic science-intensive production, engineering and instrument making.

These strategic sessions were attended by representatives from the related departments and regions, lawmakers, the expert community and public organisations.

I would like to thank my deputies, the heads of the ministries and services, both chambers of the Federal Assembly, the Presidential Executive Office, the Bank of Russia and the regional governors for your efficient work.

Considering the risks and external pressure we have encountered, we need to formulate a common vision for Russia’s socio-economic development. We must do this both in the short-term perspective and reflect it in the draft federal budget for next year, and for the long term when we implement state programmes and national projects.

This will be an important signal to businesses. Now they require not only additional support but also strategic guidelines. We must see to the revival of consumer demand and credit, create conditions for preserving jobs and intensifying investment activities, continue the development of sectoral markets and facilitate the advanced formation of the infrastructure. We must answer these and many other difficult questions; first, which support measures will be maintained or changed.

We are to report the results of this work to the President in September, and, considering his instructions, submit a draft federal budget for the next three years to the State Duma. It must reflect our commitments to the people and to business, everything we discussed earlier. Our compatriots rely on the results of our work.

