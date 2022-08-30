Trinity Resort Services Taps GBG & Associates as MarComm Agency
We’ve known Georgi Bohrod-Gordon and GBG & Associates for many years. Our confidence in her organization is based on our established relationship and her understanding of our role in the industry.”RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California-based GBG and Associates, Inc. with a client portfolio in industries that include vacation ownership, resorts, cannabis, professional services, health care, and tourism, has been selected by Las Vegas-based Trinity Resort Services to serve as its MarComm Agency.
Trinity Resort Services provides a comprehensive range of world-class services to the vacation ownership industry, including financial, reservations, and contact center services. Its platform includes enhanced modules for service, a website for members, pre-arrival services, payment integration, and customer management. According to Odilia Guiant, Trinity CEO, “We are a young team with years of experience in the vacation timeshare/resort industry. We’ve known Georgi Bohrod-Gordon and GBG & Associates for many years.
Our confidence in her organization is based on our established relationship and her understanding of our role in the industry. We are on an upward trajectory and are excited that Georgi will guide our communications efforts and increase our visibility and positioning in the resort services arena.” Georgi Bohrod-Gordon, Principal GBG & Associates, added “I’ve known Odilia and many of her team for years. Her growth from a collector in a call center to the CEO of a Trinity has been exciting to observe. The amount of experience supports their fresh approach to providing financial services to resorts and vacation clubs. We are looking forward to escalating the company’s success within the hospitality arena.”
The first project GBG & Associates completed for Trinity is a new company web site, recently launched in English: www.trinityresortservices.com The Spanish version will be available shortly.
GBG & Associates offers nearly three decades of expertise in public relations, member communications and marketing. With a proven track record in building brand identification and new business development through public relations and marketing strategies, GBG & Associates has created and implemented a wealth of tactical marketing, advertising and public relations plans for resorts, hotels, timeshare resorts, resort developers, fractional properties, private residence clubs, cannabis businesses and those suppliers who market to these industries.
GBG & Associates specializes in the seamless integration of multiple marketing and public relations toward the effective fulfillment of client business goals. Founded in San Diego by Georgi Bohrod-Gordon, RRP, the company has created and implemented a wealth of strategic marketing, advertising and public relations programs for hotels, timeshare resorts, resort developers, small businesses, service providers, trade associations and travel industry corporations. For more information on GBG & Associates please contact Georgi Bohrod-Gordon at 760-803-4522. Follow on Twitter @GeorgiBG, GBG and Associates Facebook or visit the web site at www.gbgandassociates.com
When you choose Trinity Resort Services, you are selecting an energetic team who understands the complexity of the vacation ownership/timeshare industry. In 2018, we opened our doors with a combined 70 years’ experience of delivering world-class service, particularly in Mexico and the Caribbean. We are a multi-lingual, experienced team of customer service professionals who understand your business and ease your work load so you can concentrate on quality vacation experiences for your members. Our philosophy focuses on People, Processes and Systems. These three pillars are the core of who we are and how we deliver Peace of Mind to our clients.
