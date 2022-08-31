GCNC and Viridian Capital Advisors drive cannabis industry knowledge through international data partnership
Data partnership fills a need for accurate and insightful information about cannabis capital markets for the multinational GCNC membershipDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC), a select organization of elite international cannabis businesses, and Viridian Capital Advisors, one of the industry's leading corporate finance and M&A practices, announce a partnership to provide cannabis market intelligence to the GCNC membership.
As regulated cannabis markets continue to be established and evolve throughout the world, the demand for accurate and insightful information about capital markets continues to increase. The partnership between the GCNC and Viridian includes GCNC member access to the Viridian Cannabis Deal Tracker. This data service, which launched in January 2015, has tracked and analyzed more than $60 billion in investment and M&A transactions across the global cannabis landscape, providing the tools required for cannabis companies, investors, lenders and acquirers to make smart capital allocation decisions.
“With its international focus, the GCNC is bringing together strategically minded cannabis professionals who are thinking about the future of this space in a way that's quite rare right now, yet these experienced professionals still deal with the struggle to access reliable data on capital raises and M&A activity to make the best decisions for their business. That's where Viridian can come in with our years of experience and sophisticated modeling to really support smart industry growth," says Scott Grieper, President and founder of Viridian.
“Our focus is always on delivering value to GCNC members and creating a thriving international cannabis industry. We are excited about this partnership with the highly talented team at Viridian. Many of our members are engaged in capital markets or have their eye on acquisition targets as they make strategic moves which bolster the cannabis sector,” said Chris Day, GCNC co-founder and CEO of Gateway Proven Strategies.
The partnership launches with a special GCNC members-only webinar on September 21 aimed at how CEOs can leverage Viridian's Deal Tracker for spotting trends, identifying opportunities, and maximizing financial services to make informed decisions.
For more information about the GCNC and membership, visit www.gcnc.global. Multinational companies are invited to apply for membership on the website.
About Viridian Capital Advisors
Viridian Capital Advisors (www.viridianca.com) was established in 2014 as one of the first, and now leading practices in the legal cannabis industry. Through our broker-dealer, Bradley Woods & Co. Ltd., Viridian has represented companies, investors, sellers, and acquirers in meeting their financial needs. Our services have included raising capital, facilitating M&A transactions, corporate restructuring advisory, and sophisticated financial modeling. Our strategic advisory practice builds boards of directors, financial models, sophisticated valuation analyses, and business development opportunities for our clients. Leveraging our team’s decades of high-level operating and transactional experience in a variety of emerging sectors, we provide comprehensive strategic and financial solutions that assist cannabis enterprises in realizing their full potential.
About The Global Cannabis Network Collective
Launched in 2020 to answer a need for international connectivity and information sharing, the Global Cannabis Network Collective drives deal flow and industry expansion for experienced business professionals transforming international cannabis trade. In conjunction with world-renowned advisory board members and the GCNC global event network, our members identify the global challenges the cannabis industry faces and create curated contact points to overcome obstacles and drive solutions. Now a part of the Gateway Proven Strategies family, we are growing a network of meaningful deal flow to build a strong and sustainable global cannabis industry.
Learn more at www.gcnc.global.
