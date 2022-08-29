Anti-SLAPP statute applies to lawsuit against residential sidewalk picketers

In Geiser v. Kuhns, the Supreme Court today holds that the anti-SLAPP statute, which allows for expedited screening of actions that could impede rights of free speech about public issues, applies when a real estate CEO seeks civil harassment restraining orders against picketers outside his house who were protesting his company’s business practices.
