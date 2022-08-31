One Immortl / One Nation brands begin public testing of crypto wallet, trading platform

One Immortl recently launched trading on Harmony blockchain, with Cronos, and others on the roadmap. One Immortl Logo The One Immortl's built-in dex aggregator gives users the best price across a handful of exchanges.

Team at One Immortl says they're working to make trading across blockchains simple, cheap, accessible to new users

This is just the start, and it's not an idea that we want to keep to ourselves. We want to share this innovation with the world and revolutionize.” — Dennis Stopler - One Immortl + One Nation CEO

MUNICH, GERMANY, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Munich, Germany - Developers for One Immortl recently announced a few new details about their wallet, causing holders to begin making the shift to the One Immortl platform for their cross-chain transactions.

Among other things; including dividend-yielding NFTs connected to real cafe’s opening across the map, and Anubis NFTs to reduce gas fees and for access to the upcoming game; One Immortl developers have most recently announced their efforts to make their wallet the simplest one-stop-shop in defi with cross-chain trading and fiat ramps.

Trade across more chains, safely

In the next few weeks, One Immortl Wallet will open trading on a number of blockchains, including Cronos, and Harmony. Using the dex aggregator, which compares gas fees across multiple dex platforms, users will be given the best price for the trade at the moment.

Fiat on/off ramping

Paired with the expansion of the One-Immortl wallet’s dex and blockchain offerings is the fiat ramp.

One Immortl token is tax free, and the team is trying to pass similar same savings off with their fiat on/off ramp. While completed, and awaiting legal counsel, once the ramp is released users can easily buy native blockchain tokens directly from your bank account, and deposit just as easily, with minimal fees.

The One Immortl team said they plan to bring a trading experience free of flashy ads, last-minute charges, or long-term commitments.

Interested parties can try the One Immortl wallet by visiting One-Immortl.com and clicking "Test One Immortl Wallet" in the top right.

What is One-Immortl?

A dual loyalty and fiat/crypto mobile wallet application.

Given the mounting demand for convenience, the One Immortl team looks to takes advantage of the technological developments in the mobile and online space of payment and blockchain technology with the ONE app.

This hybrid app aims to unite the disintegrated customer loyalty program environment and reward buyers for living a healthy lifestyle. This platform combines a rewards program with an online and blockchain payment system bringing all lifestyle and sustainable brands together into an all-in-one application.

Visit www.one-immortl.com to learn more. Follow the team on social media to learn how to get involved.

LEGAL NOTE: The Fiat on/off ramp is still under development, and will be reviewed by a legal team before deployment worldwide.

Introducing the One Immortl Wallet