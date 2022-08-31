EpicVIN Adds More than 100 Car Dealer Partners to its Online Vehicle Marketplace

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpicVIN rolled out new services on its car dealer partnership platform and attracted more than 100 automotive dealers who are now advertising vehicles for sale on cars.epicvin.com. The EpicVIN dealer partnership program is designed to help companies of all sizes increase sales and grow their businesses. With industry-leading data insights and market analysis, strengthened by a comprehensive digital marketing toolkit, EpicVin provides a robust digital marketplace where buyers and sellers meet.

Dealer tools provided by EpicVIN include market analysis on how long a vehicle will sit on the lot before it sells, and recommended vehicle pricing information. EpicVin Dealers identifies the best price for each vehicle by analyzing current supply and demand, competitive pricing data, and performance data from nearby dealerships. Advanced analytics reports help dealer partners to identify the best price for each vehicle on the lot.

The EpicVIN digital marketplace is strengthened by the company’s premier vehicle history reports, which make up the best vehicle history reporting database on the market. With a strong digital advertising network powering cars.epicvin.com, EpicVIN’s subscription-based dealer marketplace includes the following features: automatic lead notification, global ad distribution, advanced data analytics, and detailed reports. Hundreds of thousands of car shoppers access the online inventory monthly, for free.

Digital Integration is Simple with EpicVIN Dealers

One of the most difficult parts of incorporating a new technology vendor into your business planning and operations is digital integration. EpicVIN makes integrating its tools and online marketplace simple for auto dealers, including simple, hands-free integration with common digital marketing and media solutions. Instant integration is also available with DealerCenter, vAuto, HomeNet, Dealer Car Search, Carsforsale.com, and KGI Solutions.

EpicVIN’s Dealer Partnership Program now offers these benefits:

1.Free to join and set up, with instant access to Super Lead Generation

2.Target car selection improves search results for car buyers and highlights vehicles available at partner dealers

3.Dealers can now lock the region available to search and view stock, improving customer search results on cars.epicvin.com

The company continues to add new partners to support its customer engagement and dealer management platform and is actively seeking more.

EpicVIN partners with industry leaders across the vehicle sales, digital marketing, data analytics, customer engagement, and vehicle maintenance spectrum.

To become an EpicVIN industry partner, helping to improve car ownership by making it simpler to buy, sell, and own a vehicle, please reach out to EpicVIN today: info@epicvin.com | (954) 639-4497.

Source: epicvin.com

