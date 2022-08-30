September is Save Your Photos Month
Free Classes All Month for Organizing and Saving Your Photos
Clients have anywhere from a few thousand digital photos to more than 100,000, sometimes up to one million photos. Organizing a messy photo collection makes it fun to share cherished memories again.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People fear losing all their photos. What happens if there is a fire? Or a flood? Or a computer crash? Photographs are important personal history, and many people are not sure how to keep them safe from climate change threats, accidental damage, and quiet neglect. There are better ways to save and share vintage photos than snapping a picture of a picture. An international member organization called The Photo Managers answers the question, “What can I do to organize, protect, and share my family photos?”
— Darla DeMorrow of HeartWork Organizing and The Photo Managers
Throughout September, The Photo Managers delivers free online classes on photo management. Anyone can be proactive to save photos before they are lost forever.
Short, free Save Your Photos Month classes teach the basics of backup, sync, and edits without frustration. In about 15 minutes, they explain what “the Cloud” really is, and how to protect your photos from the “digital dark ages.” Find a class nearby or register for free online classes at https://SaveYourPhotos.org.
Every two minutes, humans take more photos than existed in total 150 years ago, according to the Atlantic's reporting.
It’s a nearly incomprehensible number. 1.72 trillion photos are taken worldwide every year, which equals 54,400 per second. (source: Photutorial)
Here’s a more manageable number: The average user has around 2,100 photos on their smartphone in 2022. iOS smartphone users have approximately 2,400 photos, while Android users have around 1,900 photos on their phones, according to statistics provided by Photutorial.
Averages only tell part of the story, according to Darla DeMorrow, owner of HeartWork Organizing based in Wayne, PA and member of The Photo Managers. “Clients have anywhere from a few thousand digital photos to more than 100,000, sometimes up to one million photos,” says DeMorrow. “Organizing a messy photo collection makes it fun to share cherished memories again.”
Free Save Your Photos month 2022 classes will cover how to organize digital photos from phones, tablets, computers, and digital cameras. It covers printed photos and media like VHS tapes, reel films, slides, and keepsakes. It will even cover how to turn irreplaceable family treasures like recipes into a family keepsake album to share.
More Free Save Your Photos Month classes from HeartWork Organizing:
- Photo Organizing Made Easy at the Haverford Township Free Library, 9/20/2022, 7-9 pm. Register for this event in hybrid mode, both online and in person.
- Create a Photo Legacy with Digital and Print Photos at the Tredyffrin Public Library, 9/27/22, 6-7 pm. Registration available soon for this hybrid event, both online and in person.
About HeartWork Organizing
Darla DeMorrow is a Certified Photo Organizer and trainer, Certified Professional Organizer®, and owner of HeartWork Organizing since 2004. Based near Philadelphia, PA, DeMorrow is the author of the best-selling book series SORT and Succeed which outlines five simple steps to help you organize stuff, time, paperwork, and data. The Upbeat, Organized Home Office is the third book in the series, helping people do more with their photo and data files wherever they work. To learn more, visit https://www.HeartWorkOrg.com.
About The Photo Managers
The Photo Managers is the world’s leading educational community in the rapidly growing field of photo management. Founded in 2009 as the Association of Personal Photo Organizers (APPO), The Photo Managers serve photo organizing professionals around the world, thousands of do-it-yourselfers, and legions of people who want to hire certified professionals to help manage their photos and family heirlooms. More at https://ThePhotoManagers.com.
