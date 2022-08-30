National Fundraising Campaign Launched to Help Victims of Pakistan Floods

Mahmood Qasim, CEO of IDRF International Development & Relief Foundation

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) has launched a national appeal to help thousands of families impacted by historic levels of monsoon rains and flash floods that have devasted a large part of Pakistan, killing over 1,000 people – including 348 children.

To date, the flooding has affected more than 33 million people and caused more than $10 billion in damage, prompting the Government of Pakistan to declare a ‘National Emergency.’

According to Mahmood Qasim, the CEO of IDRF who visited Pakistan last week to assess the damage, families impacted by the flooding are in desperate need of emergency aid such as hot meals, food kits, hygiene kits, water, and non-food Items such as clothing, tents, and blankets. IDRF, which has a regional office in Pakistan and partner organizations across the country, has provided relief and development aid to the country for the past 30 years, and is currently on the ground in the affected areas helping to meet the needs of thousands of families.

“The situation is dire,” says Mr. Qasim. “Many communities have been completely cut off from supplies, and millions of people have been impacted. We are here providing as much essential support as possible, but we need more donations to help expand our reach and continue our work, especially with heavy rains expected to continue over the coming weeks.”

As part of its fundraising appeal, IDRF is matching the first $100,000 in donations it receives for Pakistan relief thanks to the generosity of one of its supporters. This will allow the charity to collect funds faster and get desperately needed relief to needy people more quickly.

People wishing to donate to IDRF’s relief efforts can do so on the IDRF website under Pakistan Emergency Appeal at https://idrf.ca/pakistan.

Since mid-June, Pakistan has been experiencing abnormal monsoon rainfall which is nearly three times higher than the past 30-years, affecting more than 60 districts with over 30 million people. In response, government agencies and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood-hit regions, and are working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine with the assistance of international charities like IDRF.

Many are calling this one of the most serious climate catastrophes in the world as the extreme weather events continue. This comes at a time when Pakistan is already facing an economic crisis with historic inflation and declining foreign cash reserves.

The situation is so bad that the provincial government of Balochistan, which is one of the hardest hit areas, has appealed to international organizations for assistance. "Our losses are massive," the province's Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bezenjo told Reuters news agency. Mr. Bezenjo added that his province needed "huge assistance" from government and international aid agencies.

About IDRF:

IDRF is a Canadian registered charitable organization dedicated to empowering disadvantaged people in Canada and around the world. Founded in 1984, IDRF has an enviable reputation as one of Canada’s best-run charities and has been recognized by third-party organizations such as the Financial Post and MoneySense for its effectiveness, efficiency, and results. Find out more about IDRF’s work in its Annual Report, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

