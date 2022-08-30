Royalton Barracks / Lost IPhone Located

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2003786

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

DATE/TIME: August 28, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartford Welcome Center on I-89 South, Hartford

INCIDENT TYPE: Lost IPhone

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 30, 2022 a lost IPhone was turned over to the Vermont State Police at the Hartford Welcome Center on I-89 South in Hartford. The phone was located on the front lawn of the welcome center on August 28, and the owner has not come forward yet. The owner of the phone is being asked to call the State Police in Royalton to verify ownership and claim the phone.