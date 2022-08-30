Royalton Barracks / Lost IPhone Located
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003786
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: August 28, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartford Welcome Center on I-89 South, Hartford
INCIDENT TYPE: Lost IPhone
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 30, 2022 a lost IPhone was turned over to the Vermont State Police at the Hartford Welcome Center on I-89 South in Hartford. The phone was located on the front lawn of the welcome center on August 28, and the owner has not come forward yet. The owner of the phone is being asked to call the State Police in Royalton to verify ownership and claim the phone.