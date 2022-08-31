Golley Slater and Relative Insight Release Report on Navigating The Imminent Recession
Advanced text analysis shows the real impact of the financial crisis on shoppers & the ways brands can add value; webinar to be held 29 Sept. 2022 at 12pm (GMT)
By analysing online conversations using Relative Insight’s AI-driven, comparative text analytics approach, we were able to pinpoint some surprising insights surrounding consumer sentiment & behaviour.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golley Slater, an independent UK marketing communications agency, and Relative Insight, a text analytics software company, have released a report “Navigating a financial crisis: The impact on shoppers and how brands can add value.”
— mma Thompson, Head of Consumer Brands Agency, Golley Slater
The report provides an in-depth look at shopper conversations in forums and on social media, taking a comparative approach to uncover surprising consumer insights surrounding a likely recession. Employing Golley Slater’s deep experience and expertise in shopper marketing and Relative Insight’s advanced technology for analysing and visualising text data, it is designed to help businesses identify what can be done to add value for customers in times of hardship.
“We know that shoppers in particular are already feeling the pain and brands need to know how to support their audiences,” said Emma Thompson, Head of Consumer Brands Agency, Golley Slater. “By analysing online conversations using Relative Insight’s AI-driven, comparative text analytics approach, we were able to pinpoint some surprising insights surrounding consumer sentiment and behaviour.”
The first round of the report reveals shopper views of rising prices in several key categories, and their behavioural shifts to becoming more value-conscious and cutting overall spending. Findings also reveal the mindset and attitudes of shoppers in real-time over a 12-month period to show how sentiment has shifted over time.
By using Relative Insight’s comparative text analytics software, surprising insights were identified beyond changes in spending patterns. Driven by social media communities, for instance, many consumers are discussing topics such as meal planning and batch cooking, while the paper also includes a range of category-specific findings in clothing, coffee, fitness, luxury and more.
“Using our comparative approach to text analysis, we were able to surface statistically significant differences and similarities among language sets, pinpointing the words, phrases, topics and emotions more prevalent in one data set over another,” said Alex Kibblewhite, Senior Account Director at Relative Insight. “This provides the basis for digging deeper into exactly how consumers are reacting to the threat of recession; giving brands deep insights.”
“Navigating a financial crisis” includes wide-ranging advice for brands and retailers, from initiatives to build loyalty to creating long-term plans for marketing. By focusing on giving genuine added value, having clarity on benefits and reinforcing quality perceptions, brands can build lasting trust with their customer base.
New data will be released in the autumn, with experts from Golley Slater and Relative Insight presenting a webinar on the study. This free, online event, being held on 29 September, 2022 at 12.00pm, will give an overview of the key findings and further practical advice for brands and businesses to help their audiences better navigate the recession. Registration is now open here.
About Golley Slater
Golley Slater is an award-winning independent marketing agency with offices across the UK. We build sales overnight, brands over time and are specialists in changing behaviours in society. Our services range from advertising, PR, social media, shopper and brand activation, B2B and direct marketing, as well as an independent media business. The Consumer Brand division have been experts in Shopper Marketing for 20+ years, working with some of the world’s leading consumer brands – one of which even wrote the ‘Recession Playbook’. Golley Slater is part of the ICOM network, which connects leading independent agencies, globally. Our clients include Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, The Welsh Government, Nationwide, Calor and The Royal Mint.
About Relative Insight
Relative Insight is a comparative text analytics software that helps organisations generate actionable insights from text data - using technology originally developed for law enforcement. Relative’s platform combines AI-powered natural language processing with advanced comparative linguistics to analyse any source of text data and drive enhanced contextual understandings of target audiences, competitors and trends. By comparing any amount of qualitative data, Relative Insight reveals differences and similarities in how people and brands speak, using methodology that enables users to glean unique insights in a fast and scalable way. With offices in Lancaster, London and New York, Relative Insight has a growing international client list including leading global companies such as Sky, Nespresso, Starbucks, General Mills, MetLife and Sony. relativeinsight.com
Jessica Lewis
Relative Insight
