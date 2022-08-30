Nucor Corporation expanding in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Nucor Corporation (Nucor), one of the largest manufacturers of steel and steel products in North America, today announced plans to expand operations in Berkeley County. The company is investing $200 million over the next five years.

With roots dating back to 1905, Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others.

Located at 1455 Old Hagan Ave. in Huger, Nucor’s expansion will include the construction of an air separation unit (ASU) for the purpose of supplying industrial gases to the mill’s steelmaking operations. When complete, the ASU will be operated by UIG, LLC, a Nucor wholly owned subsidiary that specializes in industrial gas supply and services. This project will allow Nucor – through UIG, LLC – to produce and supply all the gases needed for the steel mill from the new Nucor-owned facility, both now and into the future.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Nucor team, including UIG, LLC, should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with costs related to this project.

QUOTES

“Nucor acquired UIG, LLC in 2019 so that we would have the capability to design, build and operate our own air separation units, giving us an alternative to long-term service contracts with outside providers. We are proud of our company’s long-time partnership with the state of South Carolina, and we are excited to continue to invest in the state where Nucor first began operating nearly 60 years ago.” -Nucor Steel Berkeley Vice President and General Manager Mike Lee

“Once again, we’re excited to watch Nucor grow its footprint within our state. This sends a signal to other businesses that South Carolina is a great place to locate and find long-term success. We congratulate Nucor on their expansion in Berkeley County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Throughout its long history, Nucor has been a leading innovator within the steel industry. This latest expansion is further proof of the company’s ability to embrace new technologies to grow its operations and achieve greater efficiencies. Congratulations to Nucor, and we look forward to our continued partnership for many years to come.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Nucor Steel has been a critical part of Berkeley County’s successful industrial sector for over 26 years, having invested $1.3 billion since 1996. We are proud to announce this investment and see this thriving manufacturer expand operations here at home. Their commitment to our great county is proof of our solid working relationship and their desire to continue building upon our strong local economy.” -Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb