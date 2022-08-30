Submit Release
Audio: The Missouri Senate Minute for Aug. 30

JEFFERSON CITY — A tax rebate for state taxpayers was included in House Bill 2090, which the governor vetoed. Both the veto and the issue of taxation could become a part of both the upcoming extra and veto sessions.

