Governor Ducey Travels to Taiwan, Republic of Korea To Further Strong Relationships

Trip Focuses On Semiconductors, Technology, Security, Education

TAIPEI, TAIWAN — Governor Doug Ducey arrived Tuesday in Taipei for a five-day trade mission to Taiwan and the Republic of Korea with a focus on strengthening Arizona’s well-established partnerships with the two Asian partners.

The governor’s packed itinerary includes meetings with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials as well as discussions with the leaders of high-tech manufacturing companies. The governor also will deliver a keynote address to a gathering of American and Taiwanese business leaders.

Following the address, the governor will facilitate the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the State of Arizona and the Taiwan Ministry of Education. The MOU, which is signed by the Arizona Board of Regents and its counterpart in Taiwan, promotes collaboration in higher education as well as workforce training.

“Arizona has excellent relationships with Taiwan and the Republic of Korea,” said Governor Ducey. “The goal of this trade mission is to take these relationships to the next level - to strengthen them, expand them and ensure they remain mutually beneficial.”

Last year, bilateral trade totaled $1.92 billion between Arizona and Taiwan and $882 million between Arizona and the Republic of Korea. Governor Ducey first visited Taiwan 17 years ago. This is his first trip to the Republic of Korea.

“Arizona enjoys strong economic partnerships rooted in sectors such as technology and manufacturing – specifically within the semiconductor industry,” Governor Ducey said. “It is a privilege to once again be in Taiwan and visit our partners in the Republic of Korea to reaffirm our shared values and strengths. We look forward to building on the many opportunities ahead.”

Joining the governor will be President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority Sandra Watson and President of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry Danny Seiden.

The governor will also discuss Arizona’s strong relationship with Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu Jau-shieh and U.S. Ambassador Philip Seth Goldberg.

Under Governor Ducey’s leadership, Arizona emerged as a global advanced manufacturing epicenter, including in areas such as semiconductors, batteries and electric vehicles. Partnerships with Taiwan and the Republic of Korea have been central to that success.

Arizona’s budget this year included legislation establishing the state’s first foreign trade offices in Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. The offices will launch later this year.

Arizona’s dynamic business ecosystem combined with Taiwan’s and the Republic of Korea’s innovative industries is a sure recipe for success.

TSMC’s landmark $12 billion investment – dubbed the “deal of the decade” – to build a semiconductor fab in Phoenix has opened new opportunities for collaboration in workforce training and higher education. Upwards of 750 Arizona employees for the new fab have already begun training overseas in Taiwan.

With construction complete on TSMC’s outer facility, the advanced manufacturing fab is on track to begin chip production by 2024. TSMC’s investment has attracted a host of Taiwan-based suppliers to also expand in Arizona. To date, announced supplier investments already total more than $1 billion.

Republic of Korea-based LG Energy Solution announced an initial investment of $1.4 billion in April to build its first ever cylindrical-type battery facility in North America, creating thousands of jobs.

BACKGROUND

Arizona and Taiwan have a relationship that spans decades.

For more than 25 years, Taiwan pilots flying the F-16 fighter jet have trained at Luke Air Force Base west of Phoenix.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as Arizona experienced its early surge of cases, Taiwan was quick to step up to help. The Taiwan Government generously donated over 200,000 surgical and N-95 masks. TSMC also offered nearly 430,000 pieces of PPE including masks, face shields, goggles, and surgical gowns.

Arizona in recent years has become “semiconductor central.” The state has more than 205 semiconductor manufacturing establishments in Arizona, including these industry titans and other leaders like: Qualcomm, NXP, Microchip, ON Semiconductor, Benchmark Electronics and more.

These companies have helped create more than 23,000 manufacturing jobs. Business Facilities Magazine ranks Arizona the #3 state in the country for semiconductors.

