Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team Wins USA Wheelchair Football League Tournament in Tampa, Florida
USAWFL teams from eight cities across the country competed in the tournament hosted by Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports
With the expansion of teams made possible through the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the NFL, we can’t wait to see more players leave it all out on the field”KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wheelchair football athletes from across the country, including the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team, competed this past weekend at a USA Wheelchair Football League tournament hosted by Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports.
— Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry
The Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team, a program of Midwest Adaptive Sports, defeated the Dallas Cowboys Wheelchair Football Team, a program of Rise Adaptive Sports on Sunday to win the tournament. The final score was 14-6. Both Midwest Adaptive Sports and Rise Adaptive Sports are member organizations of Move United, the national leader in community-based adaptive sports and recreation.
The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL) is a program of Move United that is made possible by support from the National Football League (NFL) and Bob Woodruff Foundation (BWF) partnership, which is part of the League’s Salute to Service initiative as well as local team support by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is the second full season of the USAWFL.
Tournament competition began on Friday at the Tampa Convention Center, with play continuing all weekend. On Friday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers alumnus Dexter Jackson, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders, welcomed all the teams during a kickoff dinner. This was the second tournament of the 2022 season. Eight teams from across the country competed, including the Arizona Cardinals, Birmingham Hammers, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, and the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wheelchair Football Team.
“We are excited for our second full season with this tournament hosted by Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports, one of our exemplary member organizations,” said Move United Executive Director Glenn Merry. “With the expansion of teams made possible through the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the NFL, we can’t wait to see more players leave it all out on the field.”
In addition to supporting the USAWFL’s competitive teams, the grant from the NFL and BWF partnership as part of the League’s Salute to Service initiative and Move United provides opportunities for grassroots growth of the sport through coaching education and learn-to-play clinics.
As a signature program of Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation, the mission of Hillsborough County Adaptive Sports program is to promote health, independence and personal growth through sports for people with physical and intellectual disabilities. HC Adaptive Sports provides year-round sports and recreation programs that promote physical activity, healthy lifestyles, and recreational and competitive sports opportunities for children and adults with physical disabilities.
For more information on the USA Wheelchair Football League, visit usawfl.org.
