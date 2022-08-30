Transport and communications statistics for July 2022

MACAU, August 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 247,333 as at end-July 2022, up by 0.8% year-on-year; light automobiles (113,199) and heavy motorcycles (106,517) increased by 0.8% and 2.2% respectively. Owing to the temporary suspension of vehicle registration services in July amid the pandemic of novel coronavirus pneumonia, new registration of motor vehicles declined by 75.8% year-on-year to 255 (including 55 electric vehicles). There were 153 heavy motorcycles (25 of them were electric) and 96 light automobiles (27 of them were electric), representing respective decreases of 73.3% and 78.4%. In the first seven months of 2022, new registration of motor vehicles dropped by 31.0% year-on-year to 5,210. Number of traffic accidents in July fell by 59.8% year-on-year to 504, with 192 persons injured. From January to July 2022, there were 6,309 traffic accidents, which resulted in 5 deaths and 2,238 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in July plunged by 94.5% year-on-year to 19,371 trips, of which light automobile trips (332) tumbled by 99.9%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in July swelled by 179.9% year-on-year to 6,362 tonnes, all of which passed through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. In the first seven months of 2022, cross-border vehicular traffic (1,916,223 trips) decreased by 22.9% year-on-year, while gross weight of containerized cargo by land (31,105 tonnes) surged by 101.6%.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo dropped by 20.5% year-on-year to 9,657 tonnes in July, with cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (7,036 tonnes) falling by 28.9% whereas that being shipped through the Ká-Hó Harbour (2,621 tonnes) rising by 16.4%. From January to July 2022, gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 6.3% year-on-year to 86,848 tonnes.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 392 trips in July, a decline of 77.4% year-on-year. Gross weight of air cargo grew by 9.1% year-on-year to 3,806 tonnes in July, of which outward cargo (3,464 tonnes) increased by 13.8% whereas inward cargo (251 tonnes) decreased by 41.9%. From January to July 2022, number of arriving and departing commercial flights went down by 36.1% year-on-year to 5,880 trips, while gross weight of air cargo (30,963 tonnes) rose by 38.3%.

As at the end of July 2022, there were 95,839 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.8% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 2.6% year-on-year to 1,195,514; prepaid SIM card subscribers (291,529) fell by 23.1% whereas postpaid subscribers (903,985) rose by 6.5%. Internet subscribers totalled 686,924 as at end-July, an increase of 5.6% year-on-year. The duration of internet usage in July grew by 2.7% year-on-year to 138 million hours, and the total duration in the first seven months of 2022 went up by 2.4% to 977 million hours.