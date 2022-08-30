Secure Systems in Demanding Environments with Robust IP67 SMA Connectors
Amphenol RF expands its SMA panel mount offerings with durable, compact front mount IP67 bulkhead jacks designed to accommodate various micro-coax cable types.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our popular SMA product series with additional waterproof IP67 options. These front mount jacks are engineered for 1.32 and 1.37 mm micro-coax cable types which are often used in designs with space constraints or that require a high degree of flexibility. These connectors are well-suited for industrial automation, kiosks and smart meter applications.
IP67 SMA panel mount jacks offer excellent RF performance up to 7 GHz and feature a threaded coupling mechanism for added vibration resistance. The front mount bulkhead configuration offers extra protection when it is fastened to the inside of the panel or enclosure. The micro-coax cable can also stabilize electrical characteristics even if bent while continuing to provide thermal resistance.
These SMA bulkhead jacks join an expanding portfolio of IP67 and non-IP67 RF interconnects that is currently available as standard solutions. These connectors provide low return and insertion loss and are available in a straight configuration to complement most industry-standard cable types.
About Amphenol RF
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions. For more information, visit: https://www.amphenolrf.com
