Team-Building Events a Success After Annual Conference
Infinity Rehab teams throughout the company have been organizing fun, team-building, celebratory events throughout summer.TUALATIN, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, organized several team gatherings after their annual Symposium conference, which took place in May 2022.
Infinity Rehab teams throughout the company have been organizing fun, team-building, celebratory events throughout summer. Fully funded by Infinity Rehab, company leaders encouraged local regions to organize events and spend quality time together. The program recently wrapped up with impressive turnout numbers--56 events took place across 13 states with 532 employees participating. The number reflects nearly 80% of all part- and full-time employees.
The events covered a wide range of themes and activities: kayak excursions, a helicopter ride through a glacier valley, a paint and wine night, spa day, riverboat cruise, and axe throwing, to name just a few of the fun outings.
“It was a resounding success,” stated JoLynn Munro, President of Infinity Rehab. “Thank you to our teams that participated; we are thrilled it was successful, and that it helped rejuvenate each of them and connect as a team and company.”
Infinity Rehab’s annual Symposium conference provides therapists with the opportunity to network and build their clinical skills, as well as earn continuing education credits. Team members and clinicians at Infinity Rehab, as well as outside clinicians, attend from different areas throughout the United States. During the one-day event, clinicians network and learn by attending courses tailored specifically to them and their daily practice.
To see a recap of several of the employee events, visit the Infinity Rehab Facebook page.
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, and assisted living and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
Infinity Rehab
email us here
Infinity Rehab
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other