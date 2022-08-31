EPIMAR Announces Upcoming Conference Schedule On Its Bold New Website
The Epigenetics in Marine Biology Conference expands its scope including all types of aquatic environments and incorporating hands-on workshops into the programWOODS HOLE, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place from October 11-14th this year, Epigenetics in Marine Biology Conference (EPIMAR) 2022 embraces a more interactive and discursive format to tackle current problems and outline epigenetic applications to address new environmental challenges.
EPIMAR 2022 will explore the growing role of environmental epigenetics, helping scientists understand how aquatic ecosystems work, including developmental and comparative epigenetics, epigenetics in aquatic resources management, and the genetics of epigenetics. These and other topics will be discussed over four days at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, United States.
Instead of focusing exclusively on marine environments, EPIMAR's Executive Organizing Committee chose to expand the scope of the first edition by broadly including all types of aquatic environments. The Executive Organizing Committee is formed by Dr. Jose Eirin-Lopez, Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Florida International University, Dr. Hollie Putnam, Associate Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at the University of Rhode Island, and Dr. Steven Roberts, Associate Professor and Associate Director of the School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences at the University of Washington.
To celebrate those taking the field of epigenetics research further, EPIMAR 2022 will showcase the work of epigenetics researchers worldwide in posters and talks. The scientific program will also include hands-on workshops and featured presentations by emerging scientists across different areas.
All information about the conference is available at epimar.org, a website designed and developed by Miami marketing agency Regular Animal. EPIMAR's new web design has a beautiful modern layout and design. Users can register from the website with the 'Register' button in the top right of each page and learn more about EPIMAR, its organizers, topics, and program.
For registration and abstract submission, please visit epimar.org. Both are open until the 10th of September.
