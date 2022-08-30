LDH, community partners announce Monkeypox vaccine events in Baton Rouge

The Louisiana Department of Health, the East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor’s Office and other community partners are hosting a series of monkeypox and COVID-19 vaccination events in Baton Rouge, starting Saturday, August 27.

As of August 26, Louisiana has identified 162 cases of monkeypox in Louisiana residents since the start of the 2022 U.S. Monkeypox Outbreak. In the Capital region alone, 13 cases have been identified to date.

“With the rising numbers of monkeypox cases in our state, our goal is to meet people who are at risk where they are so they can protect themselves and their loved ones,” said Region 2 Medical Director Dr. Paulette Riveria. "We are so thankful to our community partners for their collaboration and support. We couldn’t do it without them.”

“Similar to our response to COVID-19, we are working with our local partners to ensure equitable access to the necessary resources to keep residents safe and healthy. We know our community partners are vital to the success of addressing this public health emergency," said Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome. "We appreciate our continued partnership with LDH to address the public health needs of our community.”

Health officials will administer the monkeypox and COVID-19 vaccines at the following events:

George's Place

860 St. Louis St.

Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

5 - 9 p.m.

Cedarcrest Bar by Provo

10467 Airline Highway

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

5 - 9 p.m.

Splash Nightclub

2183 Highland Road

Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

9 - 11 p.m.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine include:

Gay, bisexual, other (cis or trans) men who have sex with men OR transgender women and nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men AND Have had intimate or sexual contact with multiple or anonymous partners in last 14 days or Have had intimate or sexual contact with other men in a social or sexual venue in the last 14 days

Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have given or received money or other goods/services in exchange for sex in the last 14 days

Individuals (of any sex/gender identity) who have been determined to be at high risk for monkeypox exposure by a healthcare provider or public health official.

While not new, monkeypox is a potentially serious viral illness caused by a virus not commonly seen in the United States, that is spread through close physical contact. The disease can make you sick, including a possibly painful rash, which may look like bumps on your skin, blisters or ulcers. Some people have a flu-like illness before they develop a rash.

According to CDC, early data suggest that gay, bisexual, same-gender-loving, and other men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases. However, anyone who has been in close, personal contact with someone who has monkeypox can be infected, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Monkeypox Guidance

Testing for or monkeypox is now widely available. If you have symptoms and would like to be tested for monkeypox, contact your healthcare provider. Anyone without a provider or insurance can also be tested at their local parish health unit or community clinic: ldh.la.gov/phu

If your test for monkeypox is positive, stay isolated until your rash has healed,

all scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.