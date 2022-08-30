Facet Power & Kalulu Resources Partner to Scale Carbon Dioxide Removal & Carbon Negative Energy in Southern Africa

Companies Deploying Facet Power’s Permanent Carbon Dioxide Removal & Carbon Negative Green Hydrogen Tech in Southern Africa to Address Encroachment Bush Crisis

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Facet Power, a U.S. based carbon dioxide removal & green hydrogen development company, and Kalulu Resources and Trading PTY, LTD, a Namibia based purpose driven biomass and carbon management company, agreed to jointly deploy Facet Power’s technology in Namibia and South Africa. Key to the companies’ carbon negative mission is the development of robust social, environmental, and economic community benefits, including regenerative agriculture, permanent carbon removal, high quality jobs, and carbon negative baseload renewable energy.

Facet Power & Kalulu Resources have joined together to sustainably address the encroachment bush and alien invasive plant species problem that has been declared a national emergency in both Namibia & South Africa. Caused by human interference with fragile ecosystems, these phenomena drain precious water resources, destroy habitats vital to biodiversity, and overtake arable farmland. By carefully removing and recycling the encroachment bush, the companies will restore critical cheetah habitats, protect threatened water resources, and reclaim lost agricultural land. The facilities will provide communities with much needed baseload green electricity and be able to add green hydrogen production as H2 transportation matures along the region’s major trucking corridors.

The initial phase of development will see eight plants each recycling up to 100,000 metric tons per year of encroachment bush waste to produce 85,000 MWh of renewable electricity, 25,000 metric tons of biochar, and permanently remove 75,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. Community benefit programs including regenerative agriculture training, community carbon credit creation, micro grids for beneficial uses, among others, will be developed in parallel. Each plant will advance 12 of the U.N.’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

"We are delighted to partner with Kalulu Resources,” said Facet Power President, Amy McCrae Kessler. “Our projects will solve dire local environmental challenges threatening endangered species, small farm holders, and community access to fresh water, while simultaneously deploying the fastest path to carbon negativity: permanent carbon dioxide removal and carbon negative energy. Our community benefits program unites local stakeholders in adopting & maintaining climate smart carbon & land use management practices and provides communities with an additional source of income. This is exactly the kind of meaningful work we want to do and that our technology was built to achieve. Kalulu Resources’ deep expertise in ethical biomass, intimate knowledge of local environmental and energy challenges, and complete mission and ethical alignment in healing the land, supporting biodiversity and local communities, and permanently removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere promises a high impact collaboration. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership with Kalulu Resources in Southern Africa,"

“Facet’s unique approach to recycling biomass waste to optimize carbon removal, carbon negative energy, and community benefit is the model we hoped to find when we set out to solve Namibia’s and South Africa’s encroachment bush crises. We are excited to partner with Facet Power to bring much needed electricity, an encroachment bush solution, climate change mitigation, and true community benefits to our countries.” said Thomas Elliott, Kalulu Resources President.

For More Information About Facet Power see (https://www.facetpower.com/)

For More Information About Kalulu Resources see (http://www.kaluluresources.com/)

Facet Power is the unrestricted African licensee of PENNSACO Technologies’ carbon removal & green hydrogen technology. For More Information About PENNSACO Technologies see (https://pennsaco.com)

Facet Power’s carbon negative electricity microgrid partner is Mavericks Microgrids. For More Information About Mavericks Microgrids see (https://mavericks.energy/)

Contacts

Facet Power, Inc.

Amy McCrae Kessler, Esq., President

amccraekessler@facetpower.com

Kalulu Resources, Ltd PTY

Thomas Elliott, President

tom@kaluluresources.com

PENNSACO Technologies, LLC

Robert Kelly, CEO

robert@pennsaco.com

Mavericks Microgrids

Bill Shevlin, President

bshevlin@mavericks-renewables.com