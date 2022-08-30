Bridge Replacement Work to Finish This Week in Millheim

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will finish bridge replacement work this week in Millheim. The bridge spans Mill Race in the borough of Millheim and carries an average of more than 900 vehicles each day. Replacing the bridge improves its rating from poor to good.

As crews work to finish the overall project, the new bridge was open to traffic this morning. With the new bridge open, PennDOT was able to lift the detours for vehicles and pedestrians that have been in place since early June.

Crews will now perform remaining work during daylight hours. Motorists may encounter roadway flaggers through the rest of the week—depending on work activity.

Overall work included removal of the existing arch culvert, placement of a new cast-in-place box culvert, waterline relocation, reconstruction of the Mill Race wall, approach work, paving, curbing, sidewalks, ADA detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Rylind Construction Company of Mount Wolf, PA has been the contractor for this $1 million job. All work is weather and schedule dependent. PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, follow official detour signs, obey posted speed limits and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

