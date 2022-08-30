Submit Release
Route 4010 (17th Street) High Friction Surface Treatment to be Placed

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced that work will start Tuesday, September 6, on a project that will place high friction surface treatment on ¾ mile of Route 4010 (17th Street) in the City of Altoona, Blair County.

Beginning Tuesday, the contractor will begin work under nighttime traffic patterns. The project limits on 4010 (17th Street) will be between I-99 and Grant Avenue, both directions This work will take place mostly during the nighttime hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday night through Thursday night.

Delays up to 15 minutes are possible and motorists are advised to use caution while traveling through the area.

Work on this $1.3 million project is expected to be completed by late-September 2022. Work is being completed by Mekis Construction Co, of Fenelton. All work is weather dependent.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101


