Officer Involved Shooting - Cedar Rapids

August 30, 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - On August 30, 2022, at approximately 12:55 AM, Officers of the Cedar Rapids Police Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle located at 5560 6th Street S.W.  Two Officers encountered a male subject who was still on scene.  While attempting to detain the subject, the subject brandished a weapon and Officers discharged their weapons.  The Officers were not injured during the encounter.  The subject sustained fatal injuries as a result of the officer involved shooting.  An autopsy has been scheduled with the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner.  

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was notified and requested to investigate the incident.  Per protocol, the Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending the investigation.  The name of the subject is being withheld, pending notification of family.  The names of the Officers are being withheld,  pending an interview with the DCI.  

No additional information will be released at this time.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

