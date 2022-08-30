Keller Trucking Optimizes Customer Experience with Orange EV Electric Yard Trucks

Offering all-electric spotters allows Keller Trucking to further streamline customers' back-end business while increasing sustainability and safety

DEFIANCE, Ohio and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller Trucking, an award-winning carrier and 3PL provider, today announced the deployment of an Orange EV pure electric yard truck to a food manufacturing operation in Northwest Ohio. With this and planned future deployments, Keller Trucking is advancing their customer-commitment to provide responsive, resourceful, and reliable solutions that increase sustainability, safety, and efficiency.

Keller Trucking will deploy two additional Orange EV electric spotters before year-end and is seeking opportunities to further expand its zero-emission fleet. Utilizing Orange EV electric trucks in place of traditional diesels eliminates harmful diesel particulate and greenhouse gas emissions, cleaning up the supply chain and supporting customer sustainability initiatives.

"We applaud Keller Trucking's dedication to augmenting all aspects of the customer experience," said Zack Ruderman, Orange EV Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Orange EV's quiet, emission-free trucks increase the safety and well-being of site personnel and community neighbors while also delivering unparalleled 98-99% uptime, improving reliability and productivity."

Orange EV trucks are equipped with DTS™ (Digital Truck Systems) and onboard telematics which allow for monitoring, data-gathering, and analysis in ways never before possible with diesel. Utilizing Orange EV's advanced digital systems and software, Keller Trucking can provide customers with instant feedback and real-time performance statistics to further improve operational efficiency.

Jonathan Wolfrum, President of Keller Trucking stated, "Adding electric yard trucks to our dedicated services solution allows us to continue to provide our customers resourceful solutions to their specific spotting needs. Many manufacturers are implementing sustainability initiatives throughout their supply chains and having an electric yard truck as an option for them supports those company goals. The advantages of these electric trucks in this application are vast, they are very driver centric, cost effective, reliable, and environmentally friendly all in one package. We look forward to increasing the number of electric yard trucks in our fleet."

About Orange EV

Orange EV, headquartered in Kansas City, MO, is the leading OEM providing industrial fleets with heavy-duty, electric vehicle solutions proven to save money while being safer, more reliable, and preferred by drivers and management. Orange EV trucks meet the most rigorous duty cycles and 24/7 shift schedules while eliminating diesel fuel and emissions. Building both new and re-powered terminal trucks, Orange EV was the nation's first manufacturer offering 100 percent electric Class 8 vehicles to be commercially deployed and scaled. Now in its 10th year of operations, Orange EV's terminal trucks have been chosen by more than 130 fleets across 28 states, Canada, and the Caribbean, surpassing 6.1 million miles and 1.8 million hours of operation. For more information, please visit www.orangeev.com.

About Keller Trucking

Keller Trucking is a family owned and operated, asset-based carrier established in 1978 with a growing fleet of 300 tractors and 950 trailers with spotting and shuttle services also available. We invest in the latest technology to manage staff and equipment to provide top of the line customer service. We are compliant to all state and federal regulations.

