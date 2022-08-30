Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,639 in the last 365 days.

CBP unveils ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign targeting five human smugglers

Arizona "Se Busca" Subjects

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States and Mexico have announced five criminal targets for their “Se Busca Información” initiative.

Launched in 2016 as a joint effort between the U.S. Border Patrol and the Government of Mexico, “Se Busca Información” identifies individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes associated with human and drug smuggling on both sides of the border.

“The ‘Se Busca Información’ initiative promotes unity and encourages the public to anonymously report information about wanted criminals,” said Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller. “This is another example of the work the United States and Mexico are undertaking to continue to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and secure manner.”

“Each day in the field, our Border Patrol agents encounter vulnerable families and children that have been lied to by human smugglers working for opportunistic criminal organizations,” said U.S Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz. “This is a call to action to continue battling these illicit networks who plague known regions of transit in our communities and are responsible for far too many deaths, including innocent children.”

The five wanted individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards in heavily traveled locations throughout the region for public viewing. In Mexico, they are displayed on bulletins, billboards, and posters along city streets.  Posters will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints, and international ports of entry in the Tucson and Yuma border region.

Those who believe they have information about these criminals can confidentially report this information to law enforcement in Tucson at (520) 519-7002 and Yuma at (928) 341-6568 or (928) 341-6579 – where voice messages, texts, or ‘WhatsApp’ can be used. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day to a special ‘Se Busca Información’ intelligence center.

It is important to note that an arrest or criminal complaint is merely a charge and should not be considered evidence of guilt. Subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP unveils ‘Se Busca Información’ campaign targeting five human smugglers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.