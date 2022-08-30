Powering the armoured warfighter through innovation on the Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems 2022 conference

SAE Media Group reports: As the only conference of its kind, Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems is taking place in London, this September 2022.

LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group is proud to present the Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems 2022 conference, convening on September 19 – 20, 2022 in London, UK.

As the only conference of its kind, Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems, will provide unique briefings on the efforts being made to enhance current armoured vehicle performance, as well as an exploration of the developments and innovations being made to guarantee the long-term effectiveness of future forces.

The conference briefings will include insights into vehicle architecture, powertrain considerations and developments, the electrification of future platforms, and the methods being employed that will power the system of systems required for operational excellence.

With only 3 Weeks to go for the start of the conference delegates attending, will explore how technological advances will allow for drastically enhanced performance for future armoured vehicles, as platform electrification moves closer to reality, and software developments allow for superior survivability and C4ISR capabilities.

It is a unique meet up platform, giving delegates the chance to network with the military and industry decision makers for armoured vehicle power systems and the experts who will define the future of the technology, as they map the path ahead to securing the long-term operational capacity of armoured units.

Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems Conference

19 – 20 September 2022

London, UK

