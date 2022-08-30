THE MERCEDES-BENZ CLUB OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL COUNTRYWIDE MEDALLION RALLY ON THE ROAD TO MERCEDES FREUDE 2022
Maiden Road Rally to Incorporate all 84 National Club Sections while Spotlighting New Partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association
Driving our wonderful automobiles while supporting an exceptionally worthwhile cause – what better way is there to elevate the Mercedes-Benz experience,”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mercedes-Benz Club of America (MBCA) today announced their inaugural Medallion Rally in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association (ALZ). The newly conceived road rally aims to integrate all 84 MBCA regional Sections across America, while raising awareness and donations for regional ALZ Chapters.
— Julie Brunger, MBCA National President
The rally kicked off on August 26, 2022, when special commemorative medallions became available to local MBCA Sections and Members at large. A $100 Member donation grants involvement in the Rally where each section will meet with their local ALZ regional office, handing over a second Medallion. The Medallions will be collected, and presented on October 26, 2022, in Newport Beach, California at the Mercedes Freude 2022 National event. The Mercedes Freude (Joy) event represents the MBCA’s largest national get-together, with private tours set for the newly relocated Mercedes-Benz Classic Center, the world-famous Petersen Automotive Museum, technical seminars and more.
"Driving our wonderful automobiles while supporting an exceptionally worthwhile cause – what better way is there to elevate the Mercedes-Benz experience,” said Julie Brunger, MBCA National President. I know all of our 84 local Sections of the MBCA join the Board of Directors’ enthusiasm for launching our new partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association in such a dynamic way. And by helping with their care, support, research, and advocacy strategy, “together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease,” becomes more than just a slogan.”
“We're honored and deeply appreciative for the commitment and enthusiasm Mercedes-Benz Club of America brings to the fight against Alzheimer's," said Jim Medd, Director - Corporate Initiatives, Alzheimer's Association. "The funds raised through the inaugural Medallion Rally will bolster our efforts to support families facing Alzheimer's and advance much needed research that will one day change the future for millions.”
While the Medallion Rally is not a race, it is symbolically inspired by the 1955 Mille Miglia, a 1,000-mile race over public roads and mountains of Italy. Sir Stirling Moss (Great Britain) won the legendary race by driving arguably the most famous, and most valuable race car of all time, the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR.
For more information on the inaugural Mercedes Benz Club of America Medallion Rally: https://mcbmedallions.wpengine.com
For more information on the Mercedes Freude 2022: https://mercedes-freude.mbca.org
For more information on the Alzheimer’s Association: www.alz.org
###
About the Mercedes-Benz Club of America
The Mercedes-Benz Club of America (MBCA) is the largest Mercedes-Benz enthusiast organization in the world. As a non-profit 501(c)(7) organization, the Club proudly serves its Members and 84 MBCA Sections throughout North America. MBCA's mission to elevate the Mercedes-Benz experience.
A subscription to the Club's 100+ page magazine, The Star, is printed six-times per year and is included with annual membership.
MBCA's national business office is headquartered in Colorado. For more information about membership and member benefits, please visit www.mbca.org
About the Alzheimer's Association
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900
Ken Engelman
Mercedes-Benz Club of America
+1 201-638-7141
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other