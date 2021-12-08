The Motorcar Cavalcade Announces Unique Take on Classes, Judging Criteria for the Inaugural Miami Concours in January
The New Concours d’Elegance to Merge Modern and Classic Automobiles with Automotive Experts and Magnates of Motorsport, Art, Design, and Culture
At the Motorcar Cavalcade, we will honor the craftsmanship and beauty of the features within the automobile; in addition to the car itself.”MIAMI , FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Motorcar Cavalcade Executive Committee announced today that there will be twelve distinctive show classes for the upcoming Concours d’Elegance at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa on January 30, 2022. The event will feature unique judging criteria to enable a subjective review of the art form of both modern and classic automobiles.
— Russell Glace, Motorcar Cavalcade Chief Judge
Jason Wenig, co-director of the Motorcar Cavalcade, says “If we focus on the art form of the automobile – celebrating what we love about cars – we can put modern exotics next to classics, providing an opportunity for car enthusiasts and spectators to see and appreciate the wonderful and different attributes of these remarkable vehicles in a new, dynamic way.”
Writer and historian Ken Gross says, “What sets this Concours apart, and what intrigued me about the concept is its focus on individual automotive attributes like a car’s doors, it’s lights, or its instrument panel, not the cars themselves.”
The judging team will be comprised of both automotive judges and outside experts whose knowledge focuses on the specific elements being critiqued – the event will host artists, engineers, fashion designers, automotive historians and other authorities, who will work together to select the award winners.
The 2022 Motorcar Cavalcade’s twelve classes are set to separate this event from other, more traditional Concours d’Elegance. The classes are:
Overseeing the classes, Motorcar Cavalcade is privileged to associate with Russell Glace, a designer, builder and architect with 20-years of major concours judging experience.
“I am honored to serve in a leading role for the prestigious Motorcar Cavalcade Lifestyle Concours,” said Glace, the Motorcar Cavalcade Chief Judge. “This inaugural event will celebrate the meaning of “Concours d'Elegance.” It evokes the Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art’s exhibitions in 1951 and 1953 where the automobile was initially recognized as an art form. At the Motorcar Cavalcade, we will honor the craftsmanship and beauty of the features within the automobile; in addition to the car itself.”
“My focus on design and architecture gives me a keen understanding of logistics, planning, and execution for this event. With a career that focused on attention to detail, I am pleased to apply my expertise as it relates to the Automobile as Art. Both myself, and my team of hand-picked VIP judges look forward to delivering a unique experience for car owners and attendees alike.”
Vehicle submissions for the Concours are now being accepted. Due to the unique design of this event, which celebrates all incredible automobiles, any vehicle of provenance – both historic and current production models - can be submitted for consideration, however, the Selection Committee will only accept cars that stand out from the rest – truly special, important, newsworthy or unique automobiles – and cars that relate to the twelve classes.
Motorcar Cavalcade Concours d’Elegance will be held at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa located in Aventura, Florida on Sunday January 30, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Media registration is now open. For consideration, please visit https://www.motorcarcavalcade.com/media-credentials for more information and the submission form.
For additional details and to purchase tickets: https://www.motorcarcavalcade.com.
