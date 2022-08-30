GLOBAL MILSATCOM 2022: one of the world’s leading events on military SATCOM

SAE Media Group reports: After many successful years, Global MilSatCom returns for the 24th year this November 2022.

LONDON, UK, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group proudly announce the 24th annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition, taking place in London, UK, on November 8 – 10, 2022. Also, part of the conference is the SATCOM On-the-Move Focus Day on November 7.

As one of the biggest events from the defense portfolio and one of the leading events on military SATCOM, Global MilSatCom will gather more than 500 global representatives from the military, industry, government, and research communities.

Delegates attending the conference will benefit from exclusive updates, insights, and discussions with the pre-eminent names in the world of SATCOM.

With only 3 weeks left until the Early Bird offer expires, delegates will have the chance to delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of MILSATCOM and discover cutting-edge SATCOM technology to enhance operational effectiveness.

To register your place for the two-day conference and focus day, please visit: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR5/ein and SAVE £100 until September 30, 2022!

This year’s Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition will bring forward the discussion of SKYNET 6, as well as South Korean updates. Furthermore, the conference will give insights into Spanish perspectives and updates on the Spainsat NG Program.

With over 50 Speakers, 45+ Nations in attendance and 600+ Attendees, Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition 2022 is not be missed!

Download the complimentary copy of the updated Brochure at:

http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR5/ein and view the full agenda and speaker line up.

Don’t forget to take advantage of the Early Bird discount and SAVE £100 until September 30, 2022.

For sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick, Director Space & Satellites on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries and to register, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

For more information on Marketing, Media Partnerships and Barter deals with the event, contact Richard Jones, Marketing Manager at rjones@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 20 7827 6088



24th Annual Global MilSatCom

8 – 10 November 2022

Focus Day: 7 November 2022

London, UK

http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR5/ein

#GlobalMilSatCom

About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.