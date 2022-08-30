Costa Cruises Thanks Travel Partners with ‘September Sellabration’ and Chance to Win Two Quad Staterooms and Gift Cards

Costa Cruises is an Italian company that is part of Carnival Corporation & plc, the largest cruise group in the world.

Travel agents with deposited bookings in September qualify to participate in cruise and gift card giveaways worth more than $40,000

Our ‘September Sellabration’ giveaways recognize the value we place on our travel advisor partners and how grateful we are for their support.” — Scott Knutson, VP Sales, Costa Cruises North America.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Costa Cruises North America is honoring travel partners with an incredible show of appreciation during a “September Sellabration.” Travel advisors can qualify to win giveaways worth more than $40,000 by booking their clients on a Costa cruise. Costa is encouraging agents to make as many bookings throughout the month of September for more chances to win cruises or gift cards.

Labor Day kicks off the month of appreciation with a weekly drawing for two quad balcony cabins that will be awarded to one advisor per week, randomly selected from deposited bookings made during the previous week. A total of eight quad cabins, valued at approximately $36,000, are slated to be awarded during the month. Agents can invite up to seven friends and family members to join them on a seven-day Costa adventure departing from Barcelona, Spain; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Istanbul, Turkey; or Rome, Italy.

“These past two years have been a roller coaster for the cruise industry, and our ‘September Sellabration’ giveaways recognize the value we place on our travel advisor partners and how grateful we are for their support,” said Scott Knutson, vice president of sales and trade marketing for Costa Cruises North America. “There is no better way for agents to share their passion for travel with friends and family than by taking them on a cruise. A small group of eight is an incredible way to experience Costa.”

In addition to the cabins, the September Sellabration continues with daily giveaways — seven days a week — of a $100 American Express gift card, randomly selected from deposited bookings made the week prior.

As part of the September Sellabration initiative, travel partners can attend a new series of Costa sales webinars in September, October and November to enhance their knowledge of the brand and learn what’s new. Advisors can sign up to attend a webinar in their area here https://booking.costaextra.com/CostaClick/en-US/Pages/Login.aspx.

Additionally, all agents can join the new Costa Travel Advisors Facebook group. To join the group, advisors can visit the Costa North America Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ciaocostadvisors.

The New Costa

Costa offers a fully immersive international experience geared toward discovering local cultures through redesigned itineraries that offer more destinations with longer port calls. Exploration of new destinations continues on board, with themed restaurants, wine bars, apéritifs and exclusive brand partnerships. Dining opportunities range from casual to haute cuisine with an emphasis on regional dishes. All this is available aboard the newest, most modern cruise ships in the world.

About Costa Cruises

Costa Cruises is an Italian company that is part of Carnival Corporation & plc, the largest cruise group in the world. For more than 70 years Costa ships have been traveling the world's seas offering hospitality and authentic Italian-style holidays, distinguished by exquisite food, fine wines, unique shopping experiences, and a comprehensive selection of famous Italian brands. Currently, the Costa fleet has 11 ships in service. Two new latest-generation vessels — Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana — are fueled by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the world's "cleanest fossil fuel."