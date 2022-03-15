Digital Video Systems Extends Multiyear Contract with Telesat

Deal includes a second satellite and upgrade to all-HD content — especially sports — on cruise ships

MIRAMAR, FLORIDA, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Video Systems (DVS), a maritime systems integration and telecommunications provider, and Telesat, a leading global satellite operator, have extended their multiyear contract for satellite coverage in the United States and Canada. The agreement includes addition of a second satellite, which enables DVS to provide all content in high definition (HD) format, while enhancing quality and adding channels.

DVS currently provides its innovative CRUISESAT platform to major cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises and is currently installed on more than 50 cruise ships. DVS delivers high-definition news, entertainment, cultural programming and a full lineup of sports — including live events — to the maritime market via its CRUISESAT platform. With satellite coverage from the Arctic to the Antarctic, DVS now covers the Middle East, Europe, Africa and the Atlantic Ocean region.

“We are excited about our new capacity with Telesat and entering into a new long-term, expanded agreement,” said Charles Sackermann, president of Digital Video Systems. “We’ve had an excellent and successful relationship with Telesat’s team, and this valued partnership will enable us to continue to bring exciting new products to our customers.”

CRUISESAT, the maritime entertainment and technology platform, was conceived and developed with its principal mission to acquire and introduce popular high-definition news, entertainment, sports and cultural content to the global maritime market using a single antenna system for all video content including linear television channels and nonlinear video content, multicultural programming, audio content and branded networks for the cruise line industry.

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat has grown to be one of the world’s largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive growth.

About Digital Video Systems

DVS has been a leading provider of maritime and land-based telecommunications, managed services and systems integration using state-of-the-art technology for 40 years. DVS has leveraged its knowledge of telecommunications technology and video systems integration to create CRUISESAT (www.cruisesat.com), the premier satellite direct-to-ship and vessel entertainment television service platform that delivers popular high-definition and standard-definition news, entertainment, sports and cultural networks to the maritime market.

