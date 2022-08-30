Thesis UK Certified as a Most Loved Workplace®
Most Loved Workplaces employees are happiest and most satisfied at workLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thesis UK has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.
“We are incredibly proud to be recognized by the Best Practice Institute for our commitment to creating a Most Loved workplace”, said, Thesis CEO, Paul McConville. “Happy employees that find meaning in their work can do amazing things. We are committed to the health, welfare and engagement of our team. We know that this dedication will continue to help us grow, attract great talent and retain our people.”
Thesis has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® because of its collaborative culture and respect we show to employees by ensuring that all voices are heard and ideas are valued. We have a true “open door policy” where suggestions for improvement are encouraged either in person or anonymously.
Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Thesis became certified as a Most Loved Workplace® based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveys employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging they feel inside the Company.
"I started Most Loved Workplaces® out of inspiration from my community of people who consciously place love for their employees at the center of their business model," said Louis Carter, the founder, and CEO of BPI and a social/organizational psychologist, thought leader, entrepreneur, and author. Carter's book, "In Great Company: How to Spark Peak Performance by Creating an Emotionally Connected Workplace," identifies the specific areas needed to become a highly respected, reputable organization where people love to work with each other – a Most Loved Workplace®.
In its original research that created MLW criteria, Backed by BPI, Most Loved Workplaces® surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across Europe, United States, Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces® certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a top workplace that is loved by its employees.
