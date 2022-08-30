Intraway To Showcase Network and Operations Automation at Digital Transformation World 2022
Global OSS solution provider contributing to Proof-of-Concept for IDAN Catalyst with no-code provisioning solution, Symphonica, in Technology Partner boothsMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intraway announced today that it will participate in the Intent-driven Autonomous Networks (IDAN) Catalyst as well as showcase closed-loop orchestration and network slicing demos with their partners Inceptum and Etiya, respectively, at TM Forum Digital Transformation World (DTW) Conference in Copenhagen from September 20-22.
The company will participate in the Intent-driven Autonomous Networks (IDAN) Catalyst with contributions to the burgeoning TMF921 Standard, demonstrating a Proof-of-Concept with its flagship OSS product, Symphonica™ (https://symphonica.com/), a standards-based, no-code provisioning, orchestration and service activation solution. The IDAN Catalyst will show practical implementations and solutions hinging on multi-vendor capability enabled by open interfaces.
Communications Service Providers (CSPs) understand the necessity of IDANs, but are struggling with this industry digitalization amid the delayed time-to-market implementation of traditional Operational Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS) tools. Intraway’s participation in the Catalyst demonstrates the OSS solution provider’s commitment to empowering CSPs with breakthrough no-code orchestration and provisioning solutions that are automated, cloud-native, 5G-ready and standards-based. Symphonica helps operators achieve faster time-to-market for emerging services and unlock the novel revenue streams of 5G technologies enabled by IDANs.
These new solutions will help to enable CSPs solve the challenges of 5G monetization and mounting competition from alternative platforms. Autonomous networks provide a solution to the increased complexity of 5G network service creation and provisioning, where the customer experience is improved through capturing customer needs and translating them into intent without the need to reveal implementation details. Enhanced service deployment speed and agility are driving factors in adopting autonomous networking, and Symphonica satisfies these requirements by automating service lifecycle management across multi-vendor, multi-domain networks.
Intraway will also demo Symphonica with technology partners, Etiya and Inceptum, at booths #321 and #313 respectively.
About Intraway
Intraway has radically simplified Telecom OSS
With over 40 million subscribers successfully served in more than 20 countries over three continents, Intraway specializes in driving fixed line and wireless operators’ Digital Transformation projects with a 100% success rate. Supported by a staff that clients claim is a natural extension of their team, Intraway supports “Telco Cloud” initiatives for operators looking to reduce OpEx and migrate BSS/OSS functions to the Cloud.
Their globally deployed, award-winning Business Process and Service Orchestration platform, Symphonica, is a no-code, cloud-native, telco-grade orchestration and service activation platform for automating the entire life cycle of services orchestrated across multiple networks and technology domains. Whether Communications Service Providers (CSPs) want to increase agility through automation, modernize their operations or embrace digital transformation, Symphonica has them covered.
